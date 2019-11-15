NACE Workshops Focus on Corrosion Under Insulation Issues

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-15 15:02:36

Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) is a serious issue in harsh northern marine environments. This type of damage, which occurs when moisture builds up on the external surface of insulated equipment, can have catastrophic effects on asset integrity, production losses, health and safety, and the environment in the offshore industry.

This new NACE course is designed to equip students with the skills required to tackle the widespread problem of CUI. With multiple course offerings around the world, you are guaranteed to find one close to you. These courses have limited spots available and will fill quickly so register now to reserve your spot! Locations and dates include:

December 16-19, 2019 - Houston, Texas

March 2-5, 2020 - Houston, Texas

March 23-26, 2020 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

April 12-15, 2020 - Dubai, UAE

April 20-23, 2020 - Newington, New Hampshire

May 11-14, 2020 - Kuala Lampur, Malaysia

?Corrosion under insulation (CUI) is a severe form of localized, external corrosion that most commonly occurs on insulated carbon and low alloy steel and stainless steel equipment that operate at high temperatures at or below 175°F.

CUI is most prevalent in the chemical/petrochemical, refining, offshore, and marine/maritime industries. If left undetected, CUI can result in catastrophic leaks or explosions, equipment failure, prolonged downtime due to repair or replacement, and safety and environmental concerns.

This course introduces the theoretical and practical aspects of preventing, managing and inspecting CUI. It is designed to be applicable for anyone working within an industry affected by CUI. Job titles may include but are not limited to:

Specifiers and Designers

Metals, Coatings and Risk Based Inspectors

Coating Contractors

Maintenance personnel and project engineers

Manufacturers of insulation materials and equipment

Unit managers involved in CUI

Learning objectives

Explain what CUI is, including the components of a typical CUI system and why it is required in a range of industrial settings

Explain the importance of lab testing on the selection of CUI system components

Define the role protective coatings play in the prevention of CUI and outline the factors that need to be considered when selecting a coating for application under insulation

Identify the common types of coatings applied under insulation and describe their advantages and disadvantages

Outline the factors that need to be considered when selecting insulation

Describe the types of insulation and jacketing commonly used within CUI Protective Systems

Describe the different types of spray-on insulation and their advantages and disadvantages

Identify when passive fire protection is required and outline the steps to minimize the likelihood of corrosion under fireproofing occurring

Summarize the differences between intumescent coatings, high density concrete coatings and cementitious coatings

Explain common design practices used to minimize CUI

Outline the common steps involved in installing a CUI Protective System

Recognize common mistakes made during the application of insulation, jacketing, banding, vapor barriers and when sealing entry/exit points

Identify the key components of risk-based inspection programs and describe their benefits within a CUI context

Discuss the inspection methods that can be utilized with and without the removal of the CUI Protective System

