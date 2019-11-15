120
NACE Workshops Focus on Corrosion Under Insulation Issues
Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) is a serious issue in harsh northern marine environments. This type of damage, which occurs when moisture builds up on the external surface of insulated equipment, can have catastrophic effects on asset integrity, production losses, health and safety, and the environment in the offshore industry.
This new NACE course is designed to equip students with the skills required to tackle the widespread problem of CUI. With multiple course offerings around the world, you are guaranteed to find one close to you. These courses have limited spots available and will fill quickly so register now to reserve your spot! Locations and dates include:
- December 16-19, 2019 - Houston, Texas
- March 2-5, 2020 - Houston, Texas
- March 23-26, 2020 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- April 12-15, 2020 - Dubai, UAE
- April 20-23, 2020 - Newington, New Hampshire
- May 11-14, 2020 - Kuala Lampur, Malaysia
?Corrosion under insulation (CUI) is a severe form of localized, external corrosion that most commonly occurs on insulated carbon and low alloy steel and stainless steel equipment that operate at high temperatures at or below 175°F.
CUI is most prevalent in the chemical/petrochemical, refining, offshore, and marine/maritime industries. If left undetected, CUI can result in catastrophic leaks or explosions, equipment failure, prolonged downtime due to repair or replacement, and safety and environmental concerns.
This course introduces the theoretical and practical aspects of preventing, managing and inspecting CUI. It is designed to be applicable for anyone working within an industry affected by CUI. Job titles may include but are not limited to:
- Specifiers and Designers
- Metals, Coatings and Risk Based Inspectors
- Coating Contractors
- Maintenance personnel and project engineers
- Manufacturers of insulation materials and equipment
- Unit managers involved in CUI
Learning objectives
- Explain what CUI is, including the components of a typical CUI system and why it is required in a range of industrial settings
- Explain the importance of lab testing on the selection of CUI system components
- Define the role protective coatings play in the prevention of CUI and outline the factors that need to be considered when selecting a coating for application under insulation
- Identify the common types of coatings applied under insulation and describe their advantages and disadvantages
- Outline the factors that need to be considered when selecting insulation
- Describe the types of insulation and jacketing commonly used within CUI Protective Systems
- Describe the different types of spray-on insulation and their advantages and disadvantages
- Identify when passive fire protection is required and outline the steps to minimize the likelihood of corrosion under fireproofing occurring
- Summarize the differences between intumescent coatings, high density concrete coatings and cementitious coatings
- Explain common design practices used to minimize CUI
- Outline the common steps involved in installing a CUI Protective System
- Recognize common mistakes made during the application of insulation, jacketing, banding, vapor barriers and when sealing entry/exit points
- Identify the key components of risk-based inspection programs and describe their benefits within a CUI context
- Discuss the inspection methods that can be utilized with and without the removal of the CUI Protective System
