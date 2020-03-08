NACE International Postpones Annual Conference Due to Coronavirus

By The Maritime Executive 03-07-2020 01:38:00

Following recent reports of six cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Houston area, NACE International has postponed its annual CORROSION 2020 conference and expo until June 14-18, 2020. NACE will be opening its First Service phone lines this Saturday, March 7th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST and again on Sunday, March 8 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. to assist registrants.

“Postponing our conference was a difficult decision, but after consulting with several members of our industry community and convening our board of directors, we believe it is the right thing to do,” said NACE International CEO Bob Chalker. “We determined the best way to protect the health and safety of our attendees, speakers, and exhibitors is to postpone our annual conference. After close consultation with the George R. Brown Convention Center, conference hotels, and our vendor partners, we believe this is the best solution under the current circumstances.”

NACE is working with all conference venues and vendors to ensure the process of moving CORROSION 2020 to June goes as smoothly as possible. More details about these efforts will be posted on the NACE website as they become available.

“It is disappointing that we will not be able to bring our professional community together at this time, but we are looking forward to hosting everyone in June,” said Chalker. “We want to thank all our exhibitors and attendees for their patience, support and feedback. CORROSION 2020 was on track to be one of our best conferences ever and we will do everything we can to provide the same valuable content and business opportunities this June.”

For more information, please visit NACE's updates page.

