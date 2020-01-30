Myklebust Lands Latest Sølvtrans Contract

01-30-2020

The Myklebust shipyard in Gursken has signed its fourth wellboat contract with Sølvtrans Rederi in Ålesund. The vessel is based on Kongsberg NVC 389, the design being used for one vessel already under construction at Myklebust for Sølvtrans. Loading capacity is 4000 m3. The new hull will also be built at the Turkish shipyard Hat-San. Delivery of what will be newbuild no. 76 from Myklebust Verft is set for October 2021.

“We are proud to have landed successive contracts with Sølvtrans. This new contract allows us to utilize positive synergies and learning between projects, together with all the suppliers,” says Inge-Jonny Hide, managing director at Myklebust. The contract entails several deliveries from a number of local businesses, the largest in scope being with Kongsberg Maritime, MMC FIRST PROCESS and Hareid Group.

"We are seeing a positive market for the 4000-cubic series that we have contracted with Myklebust, and we are happy to find the quality we are always looking for available locally," says CEO of Sølvtrans, Roger Halsebakk.

The contract fits well with Myklebust's strategy to build more vessels for the same customer using familiar technology and design. "This is also a big vote of confidence from Sparebanken Møre, to provide construction financing for yet another newbuild at Myklebust Verft," says Hide.

The latest contract gives Myklebust an order backlog of about NOK 1 billion for newbuildings and aftermarket. The yard has 135 permanent employees.

