MSHS Group Names ADR Power Systems Master Engine Dealer for Southeast

Advancing its strategic action plan for expansion into additional markets, distribution channels, products and services, Motor Services Hugo Stamp Inc. (MSHS Group) has announced the addition of Tampa-based ADR Power Systems, Inc. to its dealer network. ADR will sell and service FPT, Baudouin and Alamarin-Jet, for which MSHS is an authorized distributor. ADR sales and service locations include Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Jacksonville, Naples, Ft. Myers, West Palm Beach, and Stuart Florida.

“Our companies align with a commitment to excellence in service and customer satisfaction,” said Maxwell Illing, Southeast Sales Manager, MSHS Group. “We look forward to a very productive and beneficial relationship, accelerating both companies on their paths of growth.”

Since 1983, Fort Lauderdale-based MSHS Group has grown into a leading solutions and services provider in the marine and power generation industries. Comprised of MSHS, Governor Control Systems LLC., and Advanced Bonded Customs Services, the company sells and services engines, turbochargers, waterjets, generators, filtration control systems, compressors, instrumentation, and automation. Its experienced, factory-trained staff solve service problems on the work bench and on-site. Together, the three business units specialize in the integration of equipment, services and control systems for customers in the marine, industrial, government, and commercial segments globally. With an existing network of local representatives throughout the Americas and the Caribbean, MSHS Group recently announced plans to broaden its reach in the marine, energy, and defense industries with new markets, product lines and expanded maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. More information is available at mshs.com.

ADR began operations in October 2015 in a small warehouse near the Channel District in Tampa, Florida, focusing on marine transmission services for recreational and commercial fishing vessels ranging from small boats to mega yachts. Expert workmanship, coupled with rapid turn-around time, propelled the company’s expansion in Florida, along the Eastern Seaboard and in the Caribbean. Today, ADR Power Systems has a team of 35 employees with 21 technicians and has expanded its service offerings to include maritime electronic controls, marine engines, industrial transmission repairs and other products and services.

“ADR Power Systems is excited about the opportunity to incorporate the MSHS family of top-quality products and to advance our mission of reducing time-to-service and operational downtime for the benefit of our customers,” said Allan Garzaro, General Manager of ADR Power Systems. “ADR’s customer-first approach, backed by an industry-leading organization such as MSHS, ensures that vessels are fitted efficiently with proper equipment for their respective operational environments.”

