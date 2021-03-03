MSHS Group and MPE Partners Announce Strategic Alliance

By The Maritime Executive 03-02-2021 11:04:00

Positioned to expand both its geographic reach and service capacity, the MSHS Group announced a partnership with MPE to accelerate a strategic long-range expansion plan. MSHS Group’s growth plans include broadening its reach in the marine and energy industries with new locations, serving new market segments, and expanding its product and service offerings. The companies specialize in the integration of equipment, services, and control systems for customers in the marine, industrial, government, and commercial segments throughout the world.

In response to the partnership, MSHS Group CEO, David A. Santamaria stated, “As the industries we serve evolve with technology and market-driven changes, the time is right for implementing our plan to cultivate new connections, enhance our service offerings and deliver integrated solutions for our customers. The strategic partnership with MPE Partners provides resources to accelerate that ambition and preserve our unwavering commitment to our customers and employees. We are confident this step forward will increase the breadth of our technical capabilities and continue our tradition of providing the best services to our customers.”

MSHS Group Board Member, Are Friesecke added, “MPE’s history of investing in industrial services businesses and partnering with entrepreneurs made them a natural fit for us. We are excited to begin the next phase of our growth and look forward to collaborating with MPE to pursue these new strategic opportunities.”

In regard to the new relationship, Michael Duffy, MPE Vice President said, “We look forward to partnering with Are, David, and the rest of the MSHS Group team to build upon their sterling industry reputation and accelerate their growth initiatives, while maintaining the strong culture and commitment to its customers that has made MSHS Group so successful to date.”

