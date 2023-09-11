MSC Reports on First Net Zero Cruse on MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia

The world’s first net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions cruise proves that net-zero emissions cruising is possible today, significantly ahead of the 2050 target. MSC Euribia, the newest LNG-powered vessel of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, accomplished the feat using bio-LNG as fuel by applying mass balance.

MSC Euribia’s landmark net-zero GHG emission maiden voyage from Saint Nazaire, France to Copenhagen, Denmark took place between June 3 and June 8, 2023, with key data and insight coming into focus following the sailing. During the four-day voyage, MSC Euribia performed 11% better than her digital twin—a virtual ship reproducing the optimum energy flow and utilization on board—achieving an overall savings of 43 tons of fuel. Optimal speed profiles, routing, trim and engine configuration played important roles, along with strict optimization of hotel-related energy consumption, including HVAC, galleys, and lighting. Together the provisions ensured that MSC Euribia never had to use more than two of its four engines during the voyage. Additionally, all required heat for galleys, heating systems and hot water on board was recovered from the engines, meaning there was no need to use the boilers at any point during the voyage.

Achieving net-zero performance was possible due to using bio-LNG as a fuel, which was accomplished under a mass-balance system. Mass balancing is the most cost-effective and environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable LNG, fully recognized by the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). Each batch of bio-LNG produced was certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC).

The successful completion of this voyage sends a clear signal that net zero GHG emissions marine operations are possible today if alternative fuels are available. The data harvested and information gathered during the trip will be used to optimize the existing ships in the fleet, further driving down emissions intensity across MSC Cruises’ operations.

Michele Francioni, Senior Vice President of Optimization for the Cruise Division of MSC Group, commented: “We are extremely proud of this achievement, that proves net-zero cruising is possible today. Our engineers on board and our crew led by Captain Battinelli did a fantastic job optimizing the ship's operation. MSC Euribia truly has the most energy-efficient cruise ship design to date, but we need greater availability of renewable fuels for the wider maritime industry to consistently repeat this feat. With the right level of support from governments and international institutions in incentivizing acceleration of technological advancements and renewable fuels availability, the industry can achieve net-zero emissions cruising by 2050.”

The recent signing of a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) between MSC Cruises and Gasum, a fuel supplier, will provide MSC with access to liquefied synthetic gas, or e-LNG, a renewable fuel produced using hydrogen, created by hydrolysis with renewable energy and captured carbon.

Linden Coppell, Vice President of Sustainability and ESG for MSC Cruises said, “The partnership with Gasum will enable us to access new and cleaner fuels needed to make a significant step toward net zero cruising. We need more suppliers like Gasum to step up and support our industry. We are ready and waiting to buy more of these new fuels. In the meantime, we will continue to learn from the data from MSC Euribia’s net zero GHG voyage and use these findings as a benchmark for delivering our next LNG vessel.”

MSC Euribia’s pioneering net zero GHG emissions voyage was recently recognized within the cruise industry when it was awarded the accolade of ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year 2023’?.

MSC Euribia features and environmental technologies:

Gross Tonnage: 184,011

Length: 1085 ft

Width: 141 ft

Height: 241 ft

Passenger capacity: 6,334

Engines and fuels: Four Wärtsilä Dual Fuel engines: 2 x 16V46DF and 2 x 12V46DF

Engines capable of running on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and on low-sulfur marine gas oil (MGO)

World-first net-zero emission cruise:

MSC Euribia completed a net-zero GHG emissions voyage from St. Nazaire to Copenhagen utilizing bio-LNG using a mass-balance system, the most cost effective and environmentally efficient method of delivering the benefits of renewable biogas. MSC Euribia can be powered using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), which virtually eliminates sulfur oxides and particulates and reduces nitrogen oxides by 85%. It also reduces emissions of greenhouse gases by up to 20% (on a CO2-equivalent basis).

LNG is a transition fuel, the onboard engine technology and fuel systems can already use bio and synthetic LNG today. In the future, the ship design can accommodate retrofits enabling our LNG-powered vessels to operate using green methanol. MSC Cruises is committed to deploying drop-in renewable fuels and accelerating the energy transition to net-zero.

Energy Efficiency

MSC Euribia is the most energy-efficient cruise ship design ever. MSC Euribia will achieve an IMO Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) 55% better than currently required and is expected to be the best-performing cruise ship in the world at the time of her launch. MSC Euribia will emit up to 44% less greenhouse gas emissions per passenger per day than ships built only 10 years ago.

Advanced water and waste treatment facilities

Wastewater is treated to a very high quality that is of a better standard than many shoreside municipal wastewater treatment systems worldwide. MSC Cruises’ technology meets the strictest international IMO standards – including the so-called Baltic standard. Advanced waste management systems to reduce, reuse, and recycle the waste generated on board.

The Cruise Division of MSC Group is committed to being a net zero GHG emissions brand by 2050

The emissions intensity of MSC Cruises’ ship operations has decreased by 33.5% since 2008, and the company is confident in achieving a 40% reduction by 2030. Achieving net zero emissions will require more than finding further operational efficiencies: the line is embracing new technologies and switching to non-carbon and renewable fuels. MSC Cruises is working with fuel providers and others on deploying drop-in sustainable fuels like advanced biofuels and biogas today. Looking into the future, green hydrogen and green methanol will likely contribute to the cruise line’s decarbonization, as will synthetic e-fuels. MSC Cruises’ focus is the development of scalable solutions that can be used universally.



