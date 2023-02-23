MSC Cruises To Launch Environmentally Advanced Flagship MSC Euribia

MSC Euribia

The Naming Ceremony for MSC Cruises’ newest flagship, MSC Euribia, will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 8, 2023, the company announced today. The ship symbolizes MSC Cruises’ commitment to protecting the oceans, which is why the cruise line selected the port of Copenhagen for the festivities. The port has a rich maritime heritage and Denmark is a country with a deep respect for the sea and commitment to sustainability.

MSC Euribia will be the cruise line’s second vessel powered by LNG, which is one of the world’s cleanest marine fuels available at scale. The ship also features state-of-the-art environmental systems including a ‘Baltic Standard’ advanced onboard wastewater treatment system, waste management handling, energy efficiency measures, and shore power connectivity to enable zero emissions from the ship where onshore power is available.

This highly anticipated new ship will feature a striking mural painted on her exterior that represents MSC Cruises’ commitment to protect and preserve the marine environment. German graphic artist Alex Flaemig designed the artwork to convey the importance of protecting this delicate and complex ecosystem. MSC Euribia is named after the ancient goddess Eurybia, who harnessed the winds, weather and constellations to master the seas—just as MSC Cruises envisioned the ship to master the deployment of state-of-the-art sustainable technologies and protect the precious marine ecosystem.

Starting her inaugural season in Northern Europe on June 10, 2023, MSC Euribia will offer 7-night sailings from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark to the stunning Norwegian Fjords including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.

The environmentally advanced MSC Euribia

As an LNG-powered ship, MSC Euribia marks another step forward for MSC Cruises in substantially reducing greenhouse gas emissions. LNG plays a key role in the journey toward climate change mitigation and will reduce CO emissions by up to 25% on MSC Euribia compared to standard fuels, while virtually eliminating other air emissions.

As bio and synthetic fuels become available, MSC Euribia’s emissions will be further reduced. LNG is key to the development of low carbon solutions for shipping, as emerging technologies such as fuel cells can be operated with LNG until zero emissions bio-LNG or green hydrogen become available at scale.

MSC Cruises is actively involved in several projects to develop and make these technologies viable in partnership with regulators, academia, shipyards, and industry.

MSC Euribia will utilize an underwater radiated noise management system to minimize the effects of vibrations on marine life. Several energy efficiency features help reduce and optimize engine use.

A rich and varied onboard experience

On board, guests can enjoy one-of-a-kind experiences with the ship’s array of amenities and thrilling entertainment. A few key highlights include:

The iconic Mediterranean-style promenade with its breath-taking LED Dome, wide array of shops, delicious specialty restaurants, and entertainment options to discover

10 elegant dining venues and 21 bars and lounges designed to cater to a wide variety of tastes

World-class live entertainment every evening in the 954-seat theatre

5 impressive pools and a coral-themed Water Park—one of the largest and most elaborate at sea

The onboard MSC Foundation Center will allow children to participate in educational games to learn more about significance of the environment and give adults the option to learn more about the MSC Foundation’s programs and causes

Copenhagen – City of Cool

Copenhagen is the pearl of Scandinavia and a must-visit destination with a host of unmissable experiences. The award-wining capital is rich in culture, seamlessly combining history with modernism. It is renowned for its striking Scandinavian architecture, a world-class gastronomy scene, and its commitment to sustainability.

# # #

About Copenhagen Malmö Port

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) is the largest cruise port in Northern Europe. The company is responsible for cruise operations in Copenhagen (Denmark), Visby and Malmö (Sweden), and welcomes over 500 cruise calls yearly. Copenhagen is the leading turn around port in the region with well-connected international airports, strong infrastructure, and an efficient port operation with a dedication to deliver world-class service to our customers and their guests. CMP aspires to become climate neutral by 2025. Specifically for the cruise terminals in Copenhagen dedicated investments were done in 2014 when waste water pipelines were installed underground, and shore power is being established, also for the largest cruise vessels, within a few years.

About MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise brand as well as the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa. It is also the fastest growing global cruise brand with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is one of the two brands that sit within the Cruise Division of MSC Group, the world’s leading and privately held shipping and logistics conglomerate with over 300 years of maritime heritage. MSC Cruises – the contemporary brand - has a modern fleet of 21 vessels combined with a sizeable future global investment portfolio of new vessels, terminals and other assets. The fleet is projected to grow to 23 cruise ships by 2025, with options for six more vessel orders in place through 2030.

MSC Cruises offers its guests an enriching, immersive and safe cruise experience inspired by the Company’s European heritage, where they can enjoy international dining, world-class entertainment, award-winning family programs, and the very latest user-friendly technology on board.

The line’s number one priority has always been the health and safety of its guests and crew, as well as the communities at the destinations its ships serve. In August 2020, MSC Cruises implemented a new comprehensive and robust health and safety protocol to become the first major line to return to sea.

MSC Cruises has long been committed to environmental stewardship, with a long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050. The Company is also a significant investor in next-generation environmental marine technologies, with the objective to support their accelerated development and availability industry-wide.



