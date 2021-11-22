MSC Cruises Celebrate Float Out of its Next Flagship MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape is one of three MSC Cruises ships currently under construction, two of which will be delivered in 2022 following the two that already came into service in 2021

MSC Cruises today celebrated the float out of its next flagship MSC Seascape at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, a traditional event as the ship owner and the shipbuilder of a new vessel come together to witness a ship touch water for the first time.

MSC Seascape will be delivered in November 2022, the second Seaside EVO class ship to enter the MSC Cruises’ fleet, and the fourth vessel in the line’s highly-innovative Seaside class.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, MSC Cruises, said, “The float out of MSC Seascape marks yet another significant milestone in the growth of our fleet and the vessel will pay homage to the oceans through yet another host of highly innovative maritime and design features.

“We have continued with our ambitious newbuild plans, in spite of the pandemic, and today is a double celebration for MSC as our next flagship MSC Seascape is floated out into water simultaneously as her sister ship MSC Seashore is officially named at our very own private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“MSC Seascape – together with MSC Seashore – features some of the latest environmental technologies and solutions to minimize her impact on the environment which will help us take a further step forward towards realising our ambition of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050”.

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Fincantieri, stated: “Such an imposing ship makes it even more suggestive to reflect on the enormous work behind her construction. We began the work on MSC Seascape almost concurrently with the onset of the emergency and today, together with an established operator like MSC, we celebrate her float-out in line with pre-pandemic plans. The great determination in respecting production commitments and preserving the entire orderbook has become the hallmark of our Group, an authentic cornerstone of the culture of the company, and there could not be a better precondition for looking to the future with renewed confidence”.

The GT 169,400 MSC Seascape will be able to accommodate up to 5,877 guests with 13,000 sqm of outdoor space.

MSC Seascape’s sister ship MSC Seashore today is officially named at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas, the first naming ceremony for a cruise ship to be held at a private island anywhere in the world. The ship’s naming ceremony also marks the formal inauguration of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which opened in late 2019 and closed temporarily due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

MSC Seascape Details:

Future-proof environmental technology:

MSC Seascape’s environmental technologies will include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of her four Wärtsilä 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 90% by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water, plus hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems to remove 98% of sulphur oxide from ship emissions.

The vessel is fitted with best-in-class wastewater treatment systems with purification standards that are higher than most wastewater treatment facilities on land, advanced waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces and various effective energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting able to save energy.

The ship will also feature an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce and isolate the potential effects on marine mammals.

Designed to connect guests with the sea:

MSC Seascape, as with her sister ship MSC Seashore, will see nearly 70% of her public spaces completely re-designed in the Seaside class to enhance the guest experience with an aim to offer beautiful venues and locations to connect with the sea:

2,270 cabins with 12 different types of cabins and suites with balconies, including coveted aft suites

11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges with many options for ‘Al Fresco’ dining and drinking

6 swimming pools including a stunning aft infinity pool with incredible ocean views

The MSC Yacht Club will be the largest and most luxurious in MSC Cruises’ fleet, with almost 3,000 sqm of space to provide sweeping ocean views from the foredecks of the ship

An expansive 540-metre-long waterfront promenade even closer to the water

A spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs at deck 16 with a unique vantage point of the ocean

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.