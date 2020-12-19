MPCC Invests in Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 Ballast System

Alfa Laval PureBallast connectivity By The Maritime Executive 12-14-2020 04:10:34

MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC) is a market-leading container ship company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, specializing in serving intraregional trade lanes. The company owns and operates 65 container vessels, more than 15 of which are equipped with connected Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 ballast water treatment systems. Soon even more vessels will receive systems with data-driven PureBallast Connect services.



Connectivity investments based on experience

Over the past year, MPCC has successfully installed PureBallast 3 ballast water treatment systems with PureBallast Connect. Based on the positive experience, the company has decided to install a large number of PureBallast 3 systems with the same connectivity solution.



“For new equipment like ballast water treatment systems, the possibility to remotely access the systems provides several benefits,” explains Philipp Niesing, Managing Director at MPCC Verwaltungs GmbH, who has been responsible for overseeing both previous and upcoming PureBallast Connect projects. “It was important for us from the start that Alfa Laval could access and troubleshoot the systems remotely, in order to avoid deploying service technicians to cater for small needs. We want to have our systems ready for use and compliant at all times, so as to prevent issues with port state officers and interruptions to our customers’ routes and operations.”



Decreased costs, increased crew support

While Niesing sees PureBallast Connect as a smart way to prevent downtime and reduce service costs, he also stresses the benefits for the crews on board MPCC vessels. “The crews are well trained, but we want to facilitate immediate crew support to the extent possible,” he says. “Crews are challenged to handle a range of sophisticated technologies on board, and connectivity provides an opportunity for prompt support in troubleshooting.”



Using PureBallast Connect’s secure online portal, superintendents can support vessels by following the parameters, conditions and alarms of connected ballast water treatment systems. “If something happens, crews contact the superintendent, who will be able to see what actions can be taken,” says Niesing. “The superintendents are able to validate system performance themselves, and they can also take advantage of Alfa Laval’s expert knowledge. Having that access is important.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.