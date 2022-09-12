Moxie and Helm Press Release

For over 36 years, Moxie Media has been providing training, safety, and software resources to the Maritime community to help mariners stay in compliance with regulatory and customer requirements. With a library of hundreds of maritime-specific eLearning programs delivered with a best-in-class shipboard Learning Management System (LMS), Moxie today announced an integration partnership with maritime software solutions provider Helm Operations (Helm). The partnership formalizes the integration between Moxie's LMS and Helm's marine operations platform, Helm CONNECT, validating the ability of both company's customers to benefit from this valuable connection.

Moxie Media is a leader in developing training programs for the maritime industry to meet safety, health, security, maintenance, and regulatory compliance mandates such as Sub M, USCG, and IMO. Recognized as a user-friendly system for onboard and shoreside crewmembers, Moxie’s LMS meets the challenges of delivering, tracking, and reporting safety training and associated regulatory compliance for the maritime services industry by tracking mariners' training assignments, due dates, and course completions. Moxie delivers online, mobile, and offline capabilities to provide access to key learning materials, letting crew members train at their convenience while assuring operators, auditors, and surveyors that crewmembers are up-to-date with the latest compliance guidelines and regulatory standards.

Helm CONNECT is the world's leading and fastest growing maritime software platform, providing cloud-based access for users and management of key elements of marine operations: fleet maintenance, regulatory compliance, personnel management, and dispatching and billing. Helm CONNECT's Personnel certification tracking module can now be connected to the Moxie LMS through an integration component: users can prove employee and vessel compliance at any time, on board or on shore, with an auditable record of training completed within the LMS, and notifications from Helm, prompt users to access the Moxie LMS and complete their required training,

Paul Cyr, Manager of Partnerships at Helm, said: “Helm aims to simplify the connections between our customers and the systems that they rely on every day, and we see this as another step in the evolution of Helm CONNECT as a platform for customer success. We're excited that our customers will find it easier to track and audit the training and certification of employees and be able to take advantage of Moxie’s extensive library of maritime specific eLearning courseware.".

Martin Glenday, president of Moxie Media, was enthusiastic to announce “our customers now have the ability to train, track, and report utilizing the Moxie LMS and have those records automatically be available in Helm Connect, providing even greater value to users of both platforms. We feel that this integration will encourage greater use of both Moxie and Helm platforms, resulting in shipboard working environments that are even safer and more efficient for maritime operators and their crewmembers.”

Helm Operations and Moxie Media will be presenting the integration at the annual Helm Conference, September 21-23 in Victoria, BC, and is validating the integration with interested users.

