Mounting Industry Pressures Reshape the Role of the Ship Manager

[By Copenhagen Business School]

Geopolitical disruption, decarbonisation, crew shortages, cyber risk and rising operating costs are changing the skills required of ship managers, Irene Rosberg, Blue MBA Programme Director at Copenhagen Business School, has said.

Ship managers are increasingly making complex decisions at speed, often with incomplete information and consequences for vessel safety, crewing, charter commitments, insurance and compliance.

Route disruption can affect bunker planning, voyage schedules, crew changes and emissions, while GPS spoofing, AIS interference, sanctions and war-risk requirements add further pressure. The role now demands commercial and contractual judgement alongside technical expertise, with managers balancing the interests of owners, charterers, crews, insurers and regulators while safeguarding the vessel and those on board.

Against this backdrop, the CBS Blue MBA Association and BIMCO will hold a five-day Ship Management Academy at Copenhagen Business School from 28 September to 2 October 2026.

Irene Rosberg, Blue BMA Programme Director at the Copenhagen Business School, said: “Ship managers are being asked to handle a much broader range of responsibilities than in the past, often in circumstances that can change very quickly. They need to understand the wider commercial, regulatory and human consequences of their decisions while continuing to protect the vessel and its crew.

She added: “Professional development must reflect the reality of the role. At Copenhagen Business School, we believe lifelong learning is essential if maritime professionals are to keep pace with changing regulation, technology and operational risk. Our work with BIMCO is intended to give participants a broader understanding of contemporary ship management and the practical judgement needed to operate effectively in an increasingly demanding environment.”

The Ship Management Academy will take place at Copenhagen Business School in Frederiksberg, Denmark, from 28 September to 2 October 2026.