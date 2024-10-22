Moteurs Baudouin New Dedicated Power Gensets for Data Centers in Europe

[By: Moteurs Baudouin]

Moteurs Baudouin, a leading manufacturer of power generation solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative product line: dedicated power gensets for data centers. With capabilities of powering up to 5250 kVA, these state-of-the-art generators are designed to meet the growing demands for reliable back-up power solutions in Europe’s data center market.

This significant milestone underscores Moteurs Baudouin's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and resilience for data centers.

The new gensets have achieved Uptime Institute certification and comply with ISO-8528 G3 standards, ensuring that they provide high-performance power solutions that data center operators can trust.

THE NEW 20M55 GENERATOR SET LAUNCHED AT DATA CENTER WORLD ASIA

The 20M55 Generator Set boasts an industry-leading output of 5250 kVA, making it one of the highest-rated generator sets available worldwide. Engineered for optimal performance in demanding data center environments.

"Our commitment to innovation and quality has led us to develop this state-of-the-art generator set that meets the evolving needs of data centers worldwide," said Enrique Moraga, Business Development Director at Moteurs Baudouin. "With the 20m55, we are not only enhancing our product offerings but also setting a new benchmark for power solutions tailored to Data centers projects."

As data centers become increasingly pivotal to global connectivity and data management, the demand for robust power solutions has never been higher. Moteurs Baudouin is strategically positioning itself to become a major player in this growing market, providing data centers with the reliability and performance they require for uninterrupted operations. "These generators not only offer best-in-class lead times for delivery but also reflect our dedication to supporting the digital infrastructure critical to businesses across Europe." - Enrique Moraga.

Moteurs Baudouin's extensive service network spans over 100 countries, ensuring that customers receive top-tier support wherever they are located. The company’s mission is to provide dependable, high-performance power solutions from engines to generator sets that empower data centers to operate flawlessly, even in the most demanding conditions.

With the best lead times in the industry, Moteurs Baudouin is ready to meet the urgent demands of the data center market, delivering unparalleled reliability and performance that organizations can trust.