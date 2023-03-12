Morten Axel Petersen Appointed Group CFO at DESMI

As of 1st June 2023, Morten Axel Petersen will join the DESMI Group as Group CFO. Morten is an experienced Senior Executive and CFO. His experiences include, among others, CFO roles in both privately equity-owned and publicly listed companies. From 2012 to 2019, Morten Axel Petersen worked with the private equity-owned Bladt Industries as Group Chief Finance & Strategy Officer. From 2019 until 31st May 2023, Morten was the CFO of RTX A/S, publicly listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Morten Axel Petersen started his career as a management consultant with BCG (Boston Consulting Group).

Having followed DESMI from the outside for some time, Morten appreciates the successful development of the Group for many years and is excited by the future organic and acquisitive growth strategy by One Equity Partners, the new owners of DESMI since October 2022. Morten looks forward to taking on the opportunity to shape further and execute the future strategy of DESMI.

Morten Axel Petersen is replacing Jan Thaarup, who joined DESMI as CFO in 2001 and has been a shareholder since 2003. As One Equity Partners entered into agreements to acquire the majority stake in DESMI in 2022, Jan Thaarup informed the owners and his management colleagues that he found this milestone in DESMI’s history and the time appropriate to dedicate his efforts to other business interests. However, Jan is still holding a minority (25%) stake in DESMI, together with Henrik Sørensen, former CEO and owner of DESMI. Jan Thaarup will also continue his relationship with DESMI as a member of the Board of Directors.

The executive management and Jan Thaarup are very pleased that Morten Axel Petersen has agreed to take on the Group CFO role and the opportunity to accelerate the business's development and growth and contribute to taking DESMI to new heights.

