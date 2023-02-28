Moose Boats Awarded Woodbridge Fire District for San Joaquin Delta.

M3 Moose Monohull Fireboat

Moose Boats, LLC, a boat designer, and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, was awarded a contract from the Woodbridge Fire District to construct a M3-36 Monohull to serve as a fireboat in the San Joaquin Delta.

“The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors awarded the Woodbridge Fire District funding for a new fireboat. The awarded funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), in which a large portion of ARPA funds are intended for public safety. The Woodbridge Fire District is an all-risk agency covering 197 square miles and approximately 500 linear miles of the San Joaquin Delta with 4 fire stations. Our jurisdictional responsibilities include the San Joaquin River and many sloughs and marinas between Stockton and Terminus. The new fireboat will be berthed at Tower Park Marina, where our current boat is,” said Fire Chief Darin Downey.

For more information about the Woodbridge Fire District, please visit www.woodbridgefire.org.

Moose Boats was selected as the builder of choice by the Woodbridge FD. The fire district has ordered a M3 Moose Monohull fireboat with twin 300 hp Mercury outboards and a dedicated fire pump to flow through two monitors at approximately 1,500 GPM. This vessel also has dive platform doors to help facilitate water rescue operations in the delta waters.

For more information on Moose Boats, please visit MooseBoats.com

