MOL & Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Secure First AiP for LCO2/Methanol Carrier

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a LCO2/Methanol Carrier jointly developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. The certification confirms the feasibility of the vessel, which is being developed for commercialization, from regulatory and safety perspectives. It marks the world’s first issuance of an AiP for a LCO2/Methanol Carrier.

ClassNK reviewed the design concept of the vessel based on its 'Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', including Part N, which incorporates the IGC Code, an international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases such as LCO2 and LNG in bulk, and Part S, which reflects the IBC Code for ships carrying chemicals like methanol in bulk. Upon confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued an AiP.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more.

Approval in Principle (AiP):

At the initial stage of designing or before the specific target ship to be implemented is decided, the design is examined based on the existing regulations such as international conventions and ship classification rules, and an Approval in Principle (AiP) is issued as proof of conformity with requirements. It also prevents rework of regulatory aspects in the post-process, shortens the examination time at the time of class registration, and can be used as a technical basis for external appeal of the design status.