Moby Names Damen ASD Tug 2813 Vincenzino O. in Cagliari

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-19 23:57:09

On 18 July 2019, Moby held a naming ceremony for their new Damen ASD Tug 2813, Vincenzino O. in Cagliari as part of the company’s plans to upgrade its fleet.

Moby’s CEO Achille Onorato says: “We are very proud to welcome this new tug to our fleet. The vessel, which carries the name of my son, Vincenzino O., introduces the sixth generation of our family to the sea and is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the community of Sardinia. We have enjoyed an excellent cooperation with Damen in the construction of this vessel and are confident in their reputation for the delivery of high quality vessels.”

Damen sales manager Antonio Marte says, “Moby strives for the highest standards of quality and safety, which is why they have chosen Damen. It is a great pleasure to establish a strong relationship with Moby. Achille Onorato has a long-term vision and I share with him the desire for innovation in the shipping industry, including in the harbor towage business.

That is also one of the reasons why the ASD Tug 2813 was chosen, because the vessel is prepared for the installation of the plug & play Damen SCR NOX Reduction System, which makes the vessel IMO Tier III compliant. This is the first chapter of a long lasting relationship that will see Moby and Damen cooperate in the future, also in other markets.”

The ASD Tug 2813 is part of Damen’s next generation of tugs. This series offers a range of new tug designs. The next generation tugs aim at ensuring maximum safety, reliability, sustainability and efficiency. The vessels feature innovative technologies ranging from safety glass to connectivity and from compliance with 2020 stability regulations to IMO Tier III readiness.

The ASD Tug 2813 delivers approximately 85 tonnes bollard pull and offers MLC compliant accommodation and an aft deck area of about 80m2, providing both extended crew capacity and optimal towage capabilities fore and aft.

Though built to a proven, standardised design, Vincenzino O. is outfitted with a number of options in order to tailor her to Moby’s requirements. This includes FiFi1, oil recovery notation, salvage notation and a number of features to facilitate salvage operations. Amongst these are a stern roller, independent double drum aft winch and a crane aft.

The vessel also features remote monitoring capabilities enabling onshore viewing of such things as performance and fuel consumption, leading to optimised, efficient operations.

