MJP Secures Additional Orders from Lungteh Shipyard for Missile Corvettes

[By: Marine Jet Power]

Marine Jet Power (MJP), a globally recognized pioneer in waterjet propulsion systems, along with UDC Marine, MJP’s authorized representative in Taiwan, proudly announce the continuation of the strategic partnership with Lungteh Shipyard to produce more Tuo Chiang-class Corvette for Coastal Defense.



Building upon the success of previous vessels in the Tuo Chiang-class, the newly ordered corvettes will embody cutting-edge design and technological advancements, reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to maintaining maritime security and safeguarding its territorial waters. These state-of-the-art vessels stand as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Lungteh Shipbuilding.



Featuring quad MJP 850 CSU waterjets, The Tuo Chiang-class corvettes are renowned for their exceptional speed, agility, and versatility, attributes that have made them an integral component of Taiwan's maritime defense strategy. The catamaran hull design enhances stability and efficiency, enabling these corvettes to swiftly maneuver through various sea conditions. These vessels are adept at executing a range of missions, including coastal defense, anti-surface warfare, anti-air warfare, and maritime patrol.



MJP’s Global Director of Sales, Robert Magnuson stated: "Undoubtedly, this marks a significant milestone for Taiwan's naval capabilities, and MJP is deeply honored to have been chosen by Lungteh to provide our state-of-the-art waterjet propulsion technology. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to advancing maritime innovation and bolstering the capabilities of our valued partners."



The Tuo Chiang-class corvettes have a length of 60.4 meters, displacement of 685 tons, a range of 1,800 nautical miles, and a maximum speed of 43 knots. To date, four ships have been completed and the additional orders will begin production this fall.

