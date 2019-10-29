MITAGS-West Offers New SMS Workshops: DPA & Internal Auditor

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-29 13:43:39

MITAGS-WEST (formerly PMI) has teamed up with QSE Solutions to offer two back-to-back Continual Improvement Workshops. Take the DPA course (11/12 to 11/13), the Internal Auditor course (11/13 to 11/14), or the 3-Day combination course (11/12 to 11/14) to receive both certificates.



The DPA Workshop

Receive in-depth knowledge with a practical approach to the Designated Person’s role, responsibilities, and authority within your SMS to gain a better understanding of this critical function to ensure safe operations. The following SMS key processes will be covered during this workshop: risk assessment, root cause analysis, documented information, auditing, inspections, management reviews, measuring effectiveness, and action items for continual improvement.



The Internal Auditor Workshop

Explore best practices to ensure a systematic and disciplined approach to auditing your organization's Safety Management System from a Sociotechnical perspective. This course is risk-based and follows the ISM Code, which incorporates auditing cyber risks. Those who register for this class will need to bring a copy of the ISM Code standard.

For more information or to register now, please click here.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.