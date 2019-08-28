MITAGS Hosts Subchapter M Conference in Baltimore Sept. 26-27, 2019

2019-08-28

On September 26-27, industry leaders and influencers from across the country are travelling to MITAGS’ East Coast Campus in Baltimore, Maryland to meet and share information on the new towing vessel regulations.

The Subchapter M Conference is bringing together vessel operators, regulators, and auditors to compare notes about how they have navigated the rocks and shoals of the new regulations. Industry leaders will be discussing requirements relating to safety, firefighting, training, documentation, professional services, software, and compliance strategies. Government experts will be on hand to answer questions and clarify regulatory confusion.

Notable speakers in the line-up include:

Thomas A. Allegretti, President of the American Waterways Operators

CDR Andrew Bender, Supervisor of the USCG Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise

E rik Johnson, USCG National Towing Vessel Coordinator

Paul Hite, Subchapter M Operations Coordinator for the American Bureau of Shipping

Captain Morgan Turrell, Deputy Director of the National Transportation Safety Board Marine Division

Additional speakers and discussions include:

Kate Keeler of P&R Water Taxi in Honolulu will describe the path to compliance for a small family-run tugboat company.

Captain Shane Smith and Wayne Schaffnit of C-Hero will discuss the importance of a proven system for recovering non-responsive victims from the water.

Martin Glenday of Moxie Media will discuss training requirements and solutions.

Captain “IJ” Arora, President and CEO of Quality Management International will delve into the use of a process-based management system approach.

Michael Armfield of Mobile Ops and John Cox of TowWorks, LLC will discuss how software can be used to manage audits and compliance.

Joe Sluka of Rose Point will address software solutions for navigation assessment competence.

Captain Jeff Slesinger of Delphi Maritime and Jo Ann Salyers of Salyers Solutions will draw upon their extensive towing industry experience to share inside tips on how to prepare for, and pass, an audit.

Captain Jon Kjaerulff of MITAGS will serve as the program moderator and share a presentation regarding hands-on training solutions and assuring competence, as well as compliance.

All presentations will include question and answer sessions, and presenters will be available throughout the day during networking and breakout sessions. The seminar includes social happy hours Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26, as well as a dinner reception and presentation Thursday night.

The conference will take place at the Maritime Conference Center, only four miles from Baltimore, five minutes from Baltimore-Washington International Airport and a short drive from Washington, D.C. The conference facility offers 232 contemporary, on-site guest rooms each appointed with free Wi-Fi, coffeemaker, refrigerator, a work desk with an ergonomic chair and a flat-screen TV with satellite programming. Leisure amenities like our Deck Club Lounge, fitness room, recreation room and indoor swimming pool offer plenty of opportunities for relaxation off the clock. When the conference is over, you can explore attractions like the National Aquarium in Baltimore, waterfront shopping and dining in Annapolis, and D.C. attractions like the National Mall, White House, Capitol Hill, and more. For guests flying in from BWI airport, we offer free pickup and drop-off with our fleet of shuttle vans.

The Subchapter M Conference truly is a must attend event for anyone affected by the new regulations. Click here to join us or learn more.

