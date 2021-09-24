MISC Group Joins Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization

The MISC Group of companies, along with more than 150 industry players and stakeholders became signatories to the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization. The signatories to this Call to Action firmly believe that decarbonization of the maritime value chain by 2050 is possible and necessary. MISC Group, together with other private sectors in the maritime industry are leading the way and taking concrete actions to make zero emission vessels and fuels the default choice by 2030, to reach our 2030 and 2050 ambitions.

Since becoming a member of the ‘Getting to Zero Coalition’ in 2019, MISC Group has been taking pivotal steps in line with its commitment towards to developing zero-emission vessels by 2030. As one of the founding members of the Castor Initiative, MISC together with five other partners are committed to jointly develop a commercially viable ammonia-fuelled tanker by 2025 to support shipping’s drive towards a decarbonized future. The Castor Initiative is aligned with the Getting to Zero Coalition’s aspirations.

Mr. Yee Yang Chien, President/Group CEO of MISC said “MISC Group has always been a strong believer of collaboration with various stakeholders in the maritime industry to explore multiple pathways that are possible to achieve our common goal towards decarbonizing shipping by 2050. However, to achieve this global ambition, it’s not enough to just be part of the solution. It’s time for us as an industry to pledge our commitment for greater collective action globally.”

“We are proud to stand together with all our fellow signatories across the globe, and we hope that the Call to Action will inspire further multiple collaborations on a global scale so that ultimately we can achieve a decarbonized future together,” Mr. Yee added.

The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization was developed by a multi-stakeholder task force convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition with members from the entire maritime ecosystem including shipping, chartering, finance, ports, and fuel production.



