MIS Marine Appoints Gonzalo Mera Truffini to Lead Marine Assurance

Gonzalo Mera Truffini, recently appointed as MIS Marine's Americas Executive Manager.

[By: MIS Marine]

Leading global marine assurance and vetting systems organisation MIS Marine has announced that Gonzalo Mera Truffini has been appointed as Americas Executive Manager, to lead the company’s presence and customer support in the Americas.

The appointment - effective January 1, 2022 – will see Gonzalo Mera Truffini join as MIS Marine’s first representative located in the Americas, where he will support MIS Marine’s customers in the region, as well as leading MIS Marine’s new business activities and building new relations in the Americas. MIS Marine provides the international shipping industry with robust marine assurance and vetting software solutions through the use of marine data and advanced IT systems.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director Dominic Hardy said: “We are delighted to welcome Gonzalo to MIS Marine. The Americas is a significant tanker market, with changes in global refining impacting the region’s trading patterns, so Gonzalo’s wealth of maritime experience, as well as his well-established and valuable links with the Americas market and our existing partners, will be imperative in managing these challenges. We believe his appointment can really raise the bar for vetting and assurance in the region, and we look forward to working closely with Gonzalo to underpin MIS Marine’s role as a world-leading marine assurance provider.”

Gonzalo Mera Truffini also comments: “I am delighted to join MIS Marine, and have the opportunity to support our customers here in the Americas and to build MIS Marine’s presence in the region. I look forward to continuing to raise awareness of the vital importance of vetting and marine assurance practices in the region, whilst also supporting the development and rollout of new solutions for our customers in the Americas and worldwide.”

Prior to his new position, Gonzalo Mera Truffini worked as the Marine Assurance Manager at YPF, where he worked for nine years developing a world-class marine assurance department from scratch, and was responsible for the vetting department and the ocean and inland oil spill and emergency response team. In addition to his position at MIS, Gonzalo remains as Managing Director of SLOM, further contributing to the development of the region through mutual knowledge exchange and technical experience sharing.

Latin America as a region has the third largest transport insurance premium volume after Asia and Europe, and its crude oil market is expected to benefit the tanker market in the next 12 months. Having a dedicated representative in the region will help MIS Marine to ensure this important and growing market is enabled with the vetting and assurance technologies and solutions needed to underpin maritime safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance.

