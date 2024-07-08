Mintra Receives 14th Consecutive LPI Gold Standard Accreditation

[By: Mintra]

Mintra, a global leader in digital learning and human capital management for safety-critical businesses, proudly announces its fourteenth consecutive Learning and Performance Institute (LPI) accreditation and fourth year at Gold Standard. This prestigious accolade in the highest tier of learning technology providers highlights Mintra's dedication to excellence and innovation in the learning and development sector.

The accreditation covers Mintra's platform technologies (Trainingportal LMS and CMS, mintra.com, MIST & IMIST-Online), digital content, bespoke eLearning services, and VR/AR simulation content. These solutions support the global maritime and energy sectors, enhancing safety and operational efficiency through digital innovation.

Following a rigorous evaluation, Mintra achieved a perfect score across 14 key performance areas, reinforcing its status as a global authority in workplace learning and development for safety-critical industries.

Edmund Monk, CEO of the Learning Performance Institute, commented, "We are delighted to award Mintra the Gold Standard Accreditation. This recognition is reserved for organisations that surpass the highest quality standards in learning development and delivery, providing learners with enhanced skills and clients with real business benefits. Mintra exemplifies excellence in Learning and Development, and we look forward to our continued partnership."

Kevin Short, CEO at Mintra, says, "We are immensely proud of our teams' dedication and high standards, which have secured this accolade for the fourteenth year. This accreditation is based on hard evidence of our ability to evolve, adapt, and grow in a dynamic business environment, ready to support our clients through future challenges and opportunities."

LPI auditors praised Mintra's commitment to development and training, highlighting its core values: "People are our business. We explore. Open and collaborative, driving performance and delivering with pride." Key success factors include Mintra's value demonstration of eLearning, sustainability focus, talent development support, and innovative partnerships in augmented and virtual reality.

Mintra's platforms were commended for their usability, responsiveness, and integration capabilities. Trainingportal was noted for its media-rich learner journeys and seamless integration of learning resources. The LPI also highlighted Mintra's innovative eLearning design, effective multimedia use, and strong client relationship management.