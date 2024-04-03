Mintra Given Core Leader Status in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

[By: Mintra]

Mintra, a leading provider of digital learning and competency management solutions, proudly announces its continued recognition as a Core Leader in the esteemed Fosway Group's annual 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning in 2024. This prestigious accolade underscores Mintra's unwavering commitment to delivering premium digital learning experiences while solidifying its position as an industry frontrunner.

Fosway Group, Europe's foremost human resources industry analyst, conducted an exhaustive evaluation process, drawing upon over 25 years of independent research and benchmarking experience. Through comprehensive product reviews and extensive interviews with customers and staff, Mintra showcased outstanding performance across key market elements such as Potential, Performance, Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Future Trajectory.

“What we are seeing in the digital learning market in 2024 is a continuing drive towards personalisation of learning and centring of the employee experience, “ said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group, “Mintra’s focus on these values as a central part of their offering and deep sector expertise in maritime and energy has led to their recognition as a Core Leader in 2024.”

The 9-Grid™ model, revered as a gold standard for digital learning procurement, provides buyers with invaluable insights into potential suppliers' capabilities. Mintra's sustained recognition as a Core Leader reaffirms its robust position as an eLearning provider for the maritime and energy sectors.

Known for its comprehensive portfolio of safety-critical solutions tailored for the maritime and energy sectors, Mintra's flagship platform, Trainingportal, hosts over 2,600 compliance courses serving a vast user base of 2.4 million learners globally.

From its commendable entry position in 2019 to its continued prominence as a Core Leader, Mintra's journey exemplifies a steadfast dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. The recently created Performance Solutions and Innovation Team will continue to drive the business on an upward trajectory, delivering training that goes beyond compliance and provides unparalleled value to the safety-critical industry through enhanced learning solutions.

Mintra's Innovation Director - Learning, Daniel Lever, emphasises the pivotal role of innovation in enriching the learning experience and advancing environmental objectives. She states, "Congratulations to the team whose relentless drive and dedication propel Mintra forward. Achieving Core Leader status for the third consecutive year reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality digital training solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, we continue to lead the industry by offering cutting-edge digital solutions tailored to our clients' evolving needs."

As organisations worldwide navigate the evolving digital learning landscape, Mintra stands poised to lead the charge, empowering learners with transformative educational experiences.