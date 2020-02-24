Michael Madely Joins Ecochlor as Vice President of Global Service

By The Maritime Executive 02-24-2020

Ecochlor is pleased to announce the addition of Michael (Mick) Madely to fill a newly created position of Vice President of Global Service. Steve Candito, CEO said, “We are very happy that Mick has joined us. He is an extremely well-qualified executive and well prepared to assist us further develop our Service Team to meet the needs of our blue-chip client base.”



Madely has had a full career in the global maritime industry with over 25 years of experience in senior management positions in both Commercial and Technical roles. He has extensive experience in Asia and the Middle East with a hands-on approach in leading sales and operations of world class capital equipment and engineering providers. For the past 10 years, prior to joining Ecochlor, Madely held the positions of General Manager and Managing Director for Goltens, firstly Vietnam and latterly China, steering both locations towards profitable growth. He drove the strategic development in both countries having two locations in Vietnam and four locations in China providing service support to customers both domestic and international and driving technical and commercial growth of the company.



Madely will initially work out of the Ecochlor Connecticut USA office with a global remit for this role. One of his first priorities is to assist in the move to a larger facility due to Ecochlor’s rapid expansion. As Vice President – Global Services, Madely will work alongside Ecochlor’s CEO Steve Candito to implement procedures and resources to promote scaling and optimize efficiency in the organization. Mr. Madely will also lead and manage the operation and growth of the Global Service Support and Chemical Supply Operations to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding vessel fleet.



“I hope to bring to Ecochlor’s customers the highest level of service and customer support in the maritime industry that will be second to none. The company is growing quickly, so the vision that I can bring to the position will be vital to their continued growth,” explained Madely.



Candito added, “Having Mick on board will help us manage the operation and growth of Ecochlor’s Global Service Support and Chemical Supply Operations as well as ensure efficient processes are in place to support the daily operations to the highest level of customer support. I look forward to working with him in these efforts and having access to his proven track record of success.”

