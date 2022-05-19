MHG Insurance Announces New CEO

[By: MHG Insurance]

MHG Insurance, an international insurance brokerage and advisory firm, announced today the appointment of Alastair Macmillan-Bell as Group CEO of the MHG Group of Companies, effective May 23rd, and will be based in their Fort Lauderdale offices. Andrew Dudzinski, Co-Founder and former Chairman and CEO, will assume a new role as the group’s Executive Chairman.

A veteran of the insurance industry, Macmillan-Bell has over 35 years of insurance experience focusing on the marine & energy market, cruise, and travel sector, along with international maritime medical services. His past business development roles, extensive client-focused relationships, international carrier partnerships, and numerous leadership positions will contribute significantly to the ongoing success of MHG. Most recently, Macmillan-Bell served as Senior Vice President for a leading international Risk and Human Capital solutions firm.

“I am very pleased to see Alastair assume the CEO role,” said Dudzinski. “With his extensive insurance background and international experience, Alastair comes uniquely qualified for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with him, and we are very excited at the opportunities we have to continue accelerating our growth across our business. We will be identifying new solutions that will contribute to our current industry position to generate even greater awareness of the MHG companies, as we take full advantage of the MHG brand as a leading insurance provider in the maritime industry.”

With over 30 years of expertise in crew employee benefits to the yacht, cruise, and commercial shipping industry, MHG is known as an international market leader in this very important arena of crew health. MHG’s solutions also extend to ship repairers, entertainers, concessionaires, shore excursion operators, and tour operators. MHG has hull and P&I insurance expertise for small charter fleets and some very nuanced products for yacht charter cancellation coverage.

“I am thrilled to join MHG and to begin working with the very talented team that is in place across our international offices,” said Macmillan-Bell. “The MHG team is at the core of what we do. Their passion is inspiring, and their dedication to serving our very valued clients is the heartbeat of the MHG companies. As I take on this new role, I look forward to using my experience and working with my new colleagues to continue the significant growth that has been achieved to date while identifying new solutions that will add economic value to all stakeholders.”

MHG has offices in the U.S. and Europe, staffed with a team of insurance specialists dedicated to delivering marine insurance solutions, and are experts in the intricacies of all different types of insurance products and the regulations they must comply with. MHG has built a culture of inclusion and continues to build on this important aspect of its business, providing colleagues with great opportunities and an exceptional work environment. MHG has been recognized as a “Best Places to Work,” has an extremely low turnover rate, and truly instills a “family” atmosphere that is embedded in the company’s fabric.



