MEYER WERFT & ALMACO Complete Project for The Spirit of Adventure

By The Maritime Executive 12-02-2020 10:40:56

In January 2017, ALMACO was contracted by MEYER WERFT to provide catering solutions for British Saga Cruises’ vessel The Spirit of Adventure. ALMACO’s scope of work included the engineering, supply installation and commissioning of galleys, pantries and bar equipment.

The Spirit of Adventure was handed over to the owner on the 29th of September in Emden, Germany. After The Spirit of Discovery, it is the second new cruise ship for Saga Cruises built at Meyer Werft. Like its sister ship, The Spirit of Adventure is considered an environmental-friendly and resource-saving ship. This has been taken thoroughly into account in the choices of the catering solutions provided by ALMACO. Saga Cruises promises that the new ship will “be distinguished by her superb specialty restaurants, serving sumptuous steaks, sophisticated Italian dishes and mouth-watering Nepalese cuisine”.

Anne Bouille, Project Manager at ALMACO says: “Despite the difficult last few months due to the pandemic, the shipyard and ALMACO’s team has never stopped the work on the ship. The teams were able to complete the project on time and the customer was very pleased with the reliability and work performed. MEYER WERFT did an excellent job handling the extraordinary circumstances, facilitating the work teams to carry on with the different areas onboard, thus completing the project almost on time with a delay of only one week.”

The end-result of the catering project on Spirit of Adventure is a success and we are looking forward to continuing working with MEYER WERFT on future projects.



