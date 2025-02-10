Metalock Brasil Obtains RINA Certification for Firefighting Services

[By: Metalock Brasil]

Metalock Brasil, a leader in Marine, Offshore and Industrial repairs, announces the achievement of RINA certification (Registro Italiano Navale), solidifying its position as a provider of highly qualified services in the inspection and maintenance of firefighting equipment and systems.

In addition to this important certification, Metalock Brasil is now also certified by RINA for the inspection of lifesaving equipment, including lifeboats; the execution of annual GMDSS (Global Maritime Distress and Safety System) radio inspections; and the inspection and operational testing of VDR (Voyage Data Recorder), ensuring compliance of these essential systems for navigational safety.

With RINA certification, along with approvals already obtained from DNV (Det Norske Veritas) and other IACS member Classification Societies, Metalock Brasil strengthens its commitment to the highest international standards of safety and quality.

The services provided by Metalock Brasil strictly adhere to the regulations MSC.1/Circ.1318, MSC.1/Circ.1432, MSC/Circ.670, and MSC A.951(23), ensuring compliance with the most demanding technical requirements. This certification opens new opportunities to serve vessels in Brazilian and South American ports, ensuring the safety of crews and assets.

Among the services performed are:

Inspection and certification of fire extinguishers;

Maintenance of CO², water mist (LAFF), sprinkler systems, and low and high expansion foam;

Inspection of fire detection systems, FM 200, Inergen, Novec, fryer systems, and dry chemical powder systems;

Testing of protective equipment such as firefighting suits, chemical suits, life jackets, immersion suits, and escape sets;

Air quality tests for breathing air compressors and maintenance of self-contained breathing apparatus.

With a robust portfolio aligned with the needs of the naval sector, Metalock Brasil reaffirms its mission to ensure the safety and operational efficiency of vessels.