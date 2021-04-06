MEPC 75 Regulatory News Update

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2021 12:02:10

In November 2020, IMO convened the 75th session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 75) which focused on key environmental issues impacting shipowners and operators. Topics included new regulations addressing Carbon Intensity in international shipping and the Energy Efficiency of existing ships, new regulations on fuel oil sampling for verification of the 2020 Global Sulphur Cap, and the prohibition of use and carriage for use of HFO in Arctic waters. Additionally, there were new developments in topics under the AFS Convention and BWM Convention.

This MEPC 75 Regulatory News Update reports on MEPC 75 and further details the information provided in ABS' MEPC 75 Brief issued in November 2020, as well as detailing anticipated developments at upcoming MEPC sessions.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.