MENAS Wins Internationally Recognized Health & Safety Accolade From RoSPA

Mahdi Al Mosawi, MENAS General Manager

[By: MENAS]

Middle East Navigation Aids Service (MENAS) has scooped a prestigious international Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.



MENAS, a branch of the International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN), won a Silver Award in the Engineering category, showing its dedication to ensuring its personnel have a safe working day. It is the fourth consecutive RoSPA Award for MENAS having previously being awarded Silver in 2022 and Bronze in 2021 and 2020.



The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK. Now into its 67th year, the Awards have almost 2,000 entries every year, covering nearly 50 countries and a reach of over seven million employees. The programme recognises organisations’ commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, looking at entrants’ overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.



While most awards are non-competitive – recognising individual organisations’ achievements – competitive awards are presented in 20 industry sectors and for specialist areas of health and safety management.



Operating from its main base in Bahrain and a support base in Abu Dhabi, MENAS owns and maintains an extensive network of Aids to Navigation (AtoNs) as well as owning four DGPS transmitters which provide essential positioning information, and broadcasting Notices to Mariners, advising on hazards to shipping.



Commenting on the award, Mahdi Al Mosawi, General Manager, Middle East Navigation Aids Service said: “We are delighted to, once again, receive a prestigious RoSPA Award for our commitment to health and safety. We pride ourselves in our safety performance and to have this recognised in such a way is testament to all our hard work in striving to achieve safe working conditions.”



Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said: “Accidents at work and work-related ill health don’t just have huge financial implications or cause major disruption – they significantly impact an individual’s quality of life. That’s why good safety performance deserves to be recognised and rewarded.



“We are thrilled that MENAS has won a RoSPA Award and would like to congratulate them on showing an unwavering commitment to keeping their employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”



Sponsored by Croner-i, the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.