Mekong Club and HRAS to Deliver Responsible Recruitment Webinar

02-18-2020

On 11th March 2020 3:30pm – 4:30pm (HKT / GMT +8) The Mekong Club, a leader uniting and mobilising the private sector for a common cause to disrupt and end modern slavery, and Human Rights at Sea, the independent human rights charitable NGO challenging abuse at sea, are joining together to present a public webinar: International Migration to Malaysia & Taiwan: Challenges and Promising Practises . This is part of the Mekong Club’s series lead on ‘Responsible Recruitment & Migrant Workers.’

Key Topics covered will be:

• Current and past trends of use of migrant labour, handling and remediation in the Taiwanese fishing sector and the Malaysian manufacturing sector.

• Risks and vulnerabilities of migrant workers: case studies from the ground.

• The role of recruitment agencies – the ‘good, bad and ugly’.

• Recent legal and policy developments nationally and internationally.

• Best and promising practices.

