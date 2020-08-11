Mekanord Gearbox Sold for Scottish Newbuilding Project

By The Maritime Executive 08-11-2020 06:05:43

While the COVID-19 pandemic is still around us ME Production, Frederikshavn, has managed to sell another gearbox to the Scottish shipyard MacDuff Shipyard Limited. This is the third 650HS Mekanord gearbox that ME Production will be delivering to the yard within the last few years.

This time, the large 650HS gear will be installed in a new build fishing stern trawler named Venture IV. The gearbox will be connected to the large 1.471 kW Yanmar main engine, and the ship is expected to be launched in the autumn of 2021.



“We have a really good relationship with MacDuff, and in recent years we have produced and delivered several 650HS gears to them with great success. We are naturally happy and proud that they once again have chosen us” says ME Production Sales Manager, Claus Halberg Madsen.



Both ME Production and MacDuff has been facing some challenging times during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it´s still hard to predict the future.



“Although we are in unprecedented times with the on-going Coronavirus pandemic which is having a dramatic effect on businesses and the fishing industry, we are pleased that we can bring this project to fruition. We thank ME Production for their professionalism and attention to detail, which is greatly appreciated, and we are delighted to be working with them again by installing yet another Mekanordgearbox in a Scottish fishing vessel.” says MacDuff Shipyards Technical Manager Roy Morrison.

