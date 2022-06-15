Meet the New Bayonet Ocean Vehicles Team

[By: Bayonet Ocean Vehicles]

Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, a company launched by Greensea Systems to develop, manufacture, and distribute an amphibious robot line, is the latest organization to join the Greensea group.

Bayonet joins as an independent entity, acquiring and rebranding the IP and inventory of C-2 Innovations’ crawling robot product line. Bringing together top talent from the industry, including the previous President and Principal Investigator from C2-i, the Bayonet team will be led by Ben Kinnaman and the Greensea Executive Team. The current Bayonet team is made up of highly experienced industry veterans.

VP Growth & Strategy - Nick Hartman

Nick brings a strong background of sales and business development in the ocean robotics industry, as well as experience in vehicle engineering. He began his career in the ocean robotics industry as a Mechanical Engineer, where he was involved in the product development with Remote Ocean Systems (ROS) out of San Diego, CA. During his time with ROS, he worked on underwater cameras, positioners, and lighting for the ROV and subsea inspection industries.

He also worked with MacArtney, managing their North and South American Systems Sales Group, as well as working with a global team to develop the first production-level mine hunting launch and recovery systems for the Common Unmanned Surface Vehicle (CUSV). The program is currently active with 10 systems being used by the Navy at present.

VP of Operations - Rich Amirault

A 30-year veteran of management and sales in manufacturing environments, Rich brings valued experience working within the ocean robotic industry, where he has led teams which have taken multiple new products from concept through full-rate production and into programs of record.

He holds a Green Belt in Lean and Continuous Improvement, specializing in scaling companies from design, to prototype, to full production. He also holds an MBA from Babson College’s Olin School of Business and a BSIE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

VP of Programs - Arnis Mangolds

Founder and president of C2-I, Arnis provides 35 years of US Government and Civil program development with a record for technology transition leadership. He has previously worked as the PI (expand please) on numerous programs including the counter-drone CULOPS and the Sea Ox, as well as designing and developing the Bandolier modular line charge.

Arnis also had a stint as Group Director and VP at Foster-Miller where he was responsible for identifying new technologies for military and commercial transition; the Talon and RPG defense systems resulted in over a billion dollars in sales.

Arnis holds a BS in Geology, an MS in Mining Engineering and several patents in nets, decoys, line charges and breaching tools, logistics, and robotics.

Senior Engineer - Mike Farinella

Mike previously worked for C2-i where he successfully transitioned several Phase I proof of concept programs into Phase II and III technology demonstration programs. In his role at Bayonet, he will be responsible for new technology development and engineering operations.

Prior to joining C2-i, Farinella worked for Foster-Miller as a Senior Engineer where he managed engineering operations for many field-intensive programs that were driven to user in the loop demonstration in rapid time frames. Mike has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from North-eastern University and an MS in Applied Mathematics from Brown University. He holds 3 patents, is a member of ASME, Association of US Army, and is Explosives Certified for R&D operations.

Systems Engineer - Bill Rathjen

Bill holds a BS in Marine Science, and his career has spanned an array of industries, all revolving around the ocean environment. He brings experience working with all aspects of mechanical, electrical, and software engineering, including highly complex systems that have gone to maritime depths of 6,000 meters.

Bill thrives in taking concepts and turning them into products.

Mechanical Engineer - Mike Coutts

Mike began his career in the medical device industry, where he supported process development and new product introduction of arthroscopic surgical devices. More recently he has become a familiar face in the ocean robotics industry, where he recently oversaw the concept, design, prototype, and pre-production builds of 2 new product lines.

He holds a BS in Biomedical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and an MS in Biomedical Engineering from Tufts University. In addition, he has a Black Belt in Six Sigma.

He leads by establishing a clear vision of success, enabling growth, encouraging new ideas, and eliminating obstacles.

Production Engineer - John Theirrien

A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, John specialized in helicopter aviation maintenance and was a primary quality inspector.

He obtained a BS in Electronics Engineering whilst serving the Coast Guard and then began his career in ocean robotics where he was instrumental in taking a low-volume production effort into a program of record.

John excels at streamlining production processes to maximize their efficiencies, driven to provide customers products that meet or exceed their expectations.

