Meet Andrea DeMarco, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, President

Andrea DeMarco has nearly 20 years of diverse cruise industry experience across multiple business areas. She has served as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises since September 2021, during a pivotal time for the cruise line as it resumed operations post-pandemic. Before this role, DeMarco held various positions of increasing responsibility since joining the Company in 2012, including most recently as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, and Environmental, Social, and Governance for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from January 2020 until August 2021. She successfully represented the Company to Wall Street since its initial public offering. She earned numerous accolades, including recognition as the #1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer in the Leisure sector in the prestigious Institutional Investor All-American Executive Team rankings. Before her time at the Company, she worked in charter sales

Andrea DeMarco and corporate financial planning roles at Royal Caribbean Group. DeMarco has an M.B.A. in Finance from Florida International University and a B.S. in Finance from Florida State University.

“I am honored to lead the world’s leading luxury cruise line,” DeMarco said. “The hard-working and talented team at Regent is truly unrivaled. I look forward to contributing to the line’s future growth and success, particularly as we prepare to add our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, in 2023.”

