Med Marine Successfully Delivered the MED-A2575 Tugboat to SVS Maritime

[By: Med Marine]

In a significant stride for maritime excellence, MED MARINE has delivered the MED-A2575 tugboat to SVS MARITIME, part of the Vernicos Scafi Group. The closing, which took place in Istanbul on October 23rd, 2024, represents a culmination of meticulous craftsmanship from Ere?li Shipyard. The contract for this remarkable vessel was signed back in March, and with great pride, MED MARINE has delivered her to fulfill the increasing maritime needs of SVS MARITIME in Greece.

At 25 meters long with a robust 75-ton bollard pull, the MED-A2575, named as “SVS I” by her proud owners, stands ready to tackle the versatile demands of modern shipping. Engineered to meet Class FIFI-1 standards, This RAmparts 2500W series tug is adept at ship maneuvering, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting. Its thoughtful design includes an aft towing hook and capstan, ensuring it excels in diverse operational scenarios. The delivery of this vessel underscores the fruitful collaboration between MED MARINE and SVS MARITIME, both united by a vision of elevating the standards of maritime operations. With “SVS I” now enhancing the capabilities of SVS Maritime's fleet, the future looks promising as they continue to navigate the seas with assurance and innovation. MED MARINE, having delivered numerous tugs to Greece over the years, takes great pride in once again contributing to the country's rich maritime heritage.

Technical specifications of the tugboat: