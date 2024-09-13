Med Marine Steel-Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate OMMP's Fleet of Six Tugboats

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE, a leader in shipbuilding, proudly marked a pivotal moment in its history with the steel-cutting ceremony for its esteemed client, OMMP. This event signifies the beginning of an extraordinary journey—the creation of six cutting-edge azimuth stern drive tugs, part of a prestigious contract sealed between OMMP and MED MARINE in November 2023.

These six RAstar 2800 series tugs, designed by the renowned Robert Allan Ltd, will each boast an impressive length of 28 meters. This ambitious project showcases the synergy between MED MARINE's shipbuilding excellence and OMMP's forward-thinking vision, underscoring their shared commitment to pioneering maritime solutions.

The ceremony was graced by a distinguished assembly, including key representatives from OMMP and MED MARINE, alongside officials from BUREAU VERITAS. Notable attendees from MED MARINE included Mr. Hakan ?en, CEO of MED MARINE; Mr. Kemal Bekta?, General Manager of EREGLI SHIPYARD; Ms. Melis Üçüncü, Business Development Director of MED MARINE; and Mr. Ayhan Akyol, Shipyard Deputy Manager of ERE?L? SHIPYARD. Among the distinguished attendees from OMMP were Ms. Khaoula Belakhdhar, CEO of OMMP; Mr. Khemaies Ouerfelli, Director of Floating Units at OMMP; Mr. Yasine Guermazi, Chief Engineer of OMMP; Mr. Zouhaier Amara, Chief Engineer of OMMP; and Mr. Ali Labiadh, Advisor to MED MARINE (Engineer).

Additionally, MED MARINE was honored to welcome esteemed guests from local authorities, including Mr. Bülent Eyüpo?lu, Port Manager of Kdz. Ere?li; Mr. O?uz Ünlüer,

Chairman of the Kdz. Ere?li Branch of the Chamber of Shipping; Mr. Arslan Kele?, Chairman of the Kdz. Ere?li Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Mr. Selçuk Oktay, Chairman of the Alapl? Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MED MARINE’s CEO, Mr. R. Hakan ?en, conveyed his deep appreciation, remarking, “Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter with OMMP as we begin the steel- cutting for six 28-meter tugboats. This milestone underscores the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. As we embark on

this project, we are crafting vessels that will confidently navigate the seas, strengthening the ties between Türkiye and Tunisia. With each advancement, we remain dedicated to ensuring these vessels meet the highest standards and reflect the enduring legacy of our collaboration.”

The steel-cutting marks the first tangible step in the construction of these new vessels, where innovative ideas begin to take shape in steel. MED MARINE is eager to see this project through to successful completion, delivering six state-of-the-art tugs to OMMP, further cementing their valued partnership.