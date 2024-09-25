Med Marine's Buoy Vessel Strengthens Port Qasim Authority's Fleet

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE, a leading provider of top-tier tugboats proudly announces the successful delivery of Seatech design buoy vessel for esteemed client PORT QASIM AUTHORITY.

PORT QASIM AUTHORITY carefully selected MED MARINE’s 45-meter-long buoy vessel for the critical task of managing navigational buoys and conducting essential conservancy operations within the 45-kilometer stretch of the PQA Harbour and Channel. This vessel is based on the highly reliable design of Singaporean naval architects SeaTech Solutions, a design renowned for its performance and durability. Built to excel in even the most challenging conditions of the Arabian Sea, the vessel is capable of operating safely and efficiently under all weather and wind scenarios.

Designed for endurance and strength, the vessel’s cruising speed of 12 knots allows it to effortlessly handle heavy-duty tasks and long-term service, providing unwavering support for maritime operations. Recently christened "B.T. MAZDOOR" by her proud owners, the newly constructed buoy vessel has been successfully delivered to Karachi, Pakistan, where she will begin her mission. This vital addition to the fleet is enhancing PORT QASIM AUTHORITY’s marine capabilities and ensuring the safe navigation of the busy waters under its control.

Technical specifications of the Buoy Handling Vessel:

Length: 45,00 m

Breadth: 11,80 m

Depth: 5,00 m

Draft: 3,70 m

Crew: 16 persons

Speed: 12 knots