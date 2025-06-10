Med Marine Launches the First of Six State-of-the-Art Tugboats for OMMP

[By: Med Marine]

The first of six high-performance tugboats built for OMMP has been successfully launched at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD. This powerful RAmparts 2800 series tugboat, launched on May 27th, is designed to enhance OMMP’s operational capabilities. The launch follows a prestigious contract signed between OMMP and MED MARINE in November 2023, marking the beginning of a promising new partnership and culminating in the launch of the first of six contracted tugboats.

The newly launched tugboat, part of a series of six sister vessels of the ASD type, is engineered to deliver a minimum bollard pull of 60 tonnes ahead. Designed to meet Class FIFI-E requirements, it combines power and versatility for a wide range of missions. Equipped with two diesel medium speed engines and featuring an open aft deck capable of accommodating two 10-foot containers.

The vessel ensures readiness for complex ship handling, towing, mooring, escorting, pushing, and firefighting operations. As a proud member of the RAmparts 2800 series, it offers optimal performance, reliability, and adaptability for modern port operations.

Designed by the globally acclaimed Robert Allan Ltd, all six RAmparts 2800 series tugboats will each measure 28 meters in length. This ambitious fleet project stands as a testament to the seamless collaboration between MED MARINE’s advanced shipbuilding expertise and OMMP’s progressive maritime strategy, highlighting a mutual dedication to delivering innovative and future-ready solutions for the maritime industry.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28.20 m

Beam: 11.50 m

Depth: 5.49 m

Draft: 5.40 m

Gross Tonnage: 428

Bollard Pull: 60 tons

Speed: 12 knots @ 80% MCR

Crew: 8