Med Marine Introduces Latest RAmparts 2300-W Tugboat Design

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly announces the successful launch of its latest RAmparts 2300-W series tugboat, completed at EREGLI SHIPYARD on 19 September 2025. The launch adds another modern and efficient vessel to MED MARINE’s growing portfolio, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for operators worldwide.

Designed with MED MARINE’s renowned engineering expertise, the new harbour tug measures 23.4 meters in length and delivers an impressive 50 tonnes of bollard pull. Built to Class FIFI-I standards, the vessel is equipped to perform a wide range of operations—including ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, and firefighting—while ensuring maximum safety and reliability.

The tug is fitted with a forward towing winch for effective ship assistance and an aft towing hook for flexible line towing operations. This configuration, combined with its powerful propulsion, guarantees superior manoeuvrability and efficiency in the most demanding harbour environments.

Its robust welded steel hull is reinforced with watertight bulkheads, dividing the forepeak, tanks, accommodation, and engine room to provide additional strength, endurance, and stability. With modern onboard systems and comfortable accommodation for up to seven crew members, the vessel is purpose-built for continuous, dependable service.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 23,40 m

Beam: 11,90 m

Depth: 4,60 m

Draft: 5,10 m

Bollard Pull, ahead: 50 tons

Speed: 11,4 knots

Crew: 7 persons