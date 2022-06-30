Med Marine Delivers Tugboats To Svitzer For Their Suez Canal Fleet

Image courtesy of Med Marine

[By: Med Marine]

On June 07, Med Marine delivered the second MED-A2885, named SVITZER SUEZ 3, of the two new buildings. Both vessels are Robert Allan Ltd-design RAstar 2800 tugs with firefighting and escort notations. This is a state of the art tug boat with full escort capability and can provide 75 tonnes Bollard Pull which ensures Towage operations in Suez Canal to be performed in safe and powerful way.

With the delivery of said vessels, Svitzer will increase its presence to a total of six vessels in the Suez Strait region which consists of Port Said and Port Suez.

Med Marine delivered the first boat at the end of April 2022.

Commenting on the contract, Melis Üçüncü, Sales Manager of Med Marine, said:

We are proud to be delivering another first class tugboat to Svitzer. We are looking forward to next ones to further strengthen our partnership.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.