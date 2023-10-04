Med Marine Delivered MED-A2575 Series Azimuth Stern Drive Tugboat

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine and Cafimar Group through its subsidiary Somat S.p.A. signed a contract for the construction of a popular design called MED-A2575 RAmparts 2500W was designed by Robert Allan in March 2023.

The vessel was built at Eregli Shipyard in the Zonguldak region of Turkey. Construction of the vessel was completed in September 2023. The MED-A2575 is a 25-meter, 70-ton bollard pull and is designed to comfortably accommodate a crew of 7 in its living quarters with a controlled climate.

Med Marine’s unit was chosen by Somat S.p.A. due to its wide range of operational capacities such as terminal escort, and harbor towage operation with fire-fighting systems. The vessel will be operated by Somat S.p.A. at the port of Civitavecchia-Palermo-Trapani-Porto Empedocle-Gela-Termini Imerese-Marsala-Licata.

Med Marine’s Sales Director, Melis Üçüncü, commented on the delivery: "The successful collaboration among all the teams involved has played a significant role in fostering strong business connections with Somat S.p.A. We take immense pride in our partnership and the opportunity to work together with Somat S.p.A. on this occasion."

Cafimar’s C.E.O., Alessandro Russo, commented on the delivery: "Once again we have placed our trust in Med Marine and once again we receive a brilliant response, taking delivery of a very efficient tug which represents a new milestone in the modernization of our fleet. We are sure that our new building tug will help the company to increase the quality of the service provided to our clients in Sicily."

The tugboat’s specifications:

Length: 25,20 m

Width: 12 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Traction Force: 70 tons

Speed: 11 knots

Crew: 7 people

