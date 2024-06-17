Med Marine Celebrates Successful Delivery of MED-A2570 Tug for Seagate

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly announces the successful delivery of the MED-A2570 series tug, a remarkable vessel designed to meet the evolving demands of efficient harbor operations. The esteemed client; SEAGATE has chosen Med Marine for the construction of this multi-purpose tug after numerous successful deliveries of MED MARINE in Greece. The closing ceremony was held in Athens, Greece, during Posidonia Shipping Exhibition.

The state-of-the-art-tugboat named as “CAPTAIN DIMITRIS IV” by her owner, measuring 25 meters in length and boasting an impressive 70-ton bollard pull capacity, is equipped to meet Class FIFI-1 requirements. This powerful RAmparts 2500W series tug is constructed as a multi-purpose tug, working off a forward and aft winch for ship handling, towing, pushing, mooring, firefighting facilities and also equipped with an aft towing hook.

Ms. Melis Ucuncu, Business Development Director at MED MARINE, expressed enthusiasm, saying “We are thrilled that SEAGATE has chosen MED MARINE for the construction of this multi-purpose vessel. MED MARINE’s commitment to quality and world class production capacity is recognized by clients around the world.”

The tugboat’s specifications:

Length: 25,20 m

Width: 12 m

Depth: 4.60 m

Draft: 5.75 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pcull: 70 tons

Speed: 11 knots

Crew: 8 people