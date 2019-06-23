MED-A3080 Tug Christened in Valletta

The official christening ceremony of the Tug Malta’s new tugboat Vittoriosa was held in Port of Valletta at the end of May. A large group of guests including shareholders, overseas guests, VIPs and customers attended the event. She was delivered to Tug Malta Ltd in mid May 2019.

The vessel is a RAstar 3000-W class tugboat designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built by Med Marine, the leading Turkish shipbuilder and operator, at its group-owned Ere?li Shipyard. The high-quality vessel was successfully launched in Ere?li Shipyard on January 30th, 2019.

Raffaello Corradi, Group Technical Director of Rimorchiatori Riuniti S.p.A., mentioned that they are very satisfied with her.

During the christening ceremony, another sales contract was signed by Med Marine and Tug Malta for their Maltese operations.

The vessel has following particulars:

Length: 29.70m

Beam: 13.30m

Depth:5.45m

Fuel oil: 203,40m³

Fresh water: 18,40m³

Bollard pull: 80 tonnes

Main engine: 2 x MTU 16V4000M65L

Power: 2 x 2.560 kW (app. 6866 bhp)

Azimuthing stern drive: 2 x ROLLS ROYCE US 255 P30 FP, 2800 diameter carbon fiber shaft.

Speed: 13.0 knots

Accommodation: eight persons

Notation: RINA C HULL MACH; ESCORT TUG; FIRE FIGHTING SHIP 1; WATER SPRAYING; UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION; AUT-UMS; AUT-PORT; COMF- NOISE C; COMF-VIB C; INWATERSURVEY

Experience a 360° virtual tour of the tugboat here: https://medmarine.com.tr/tour/ER75/index.html

