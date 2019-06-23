40
MED-A3080 Tug Christened in Valletta
The official christening ceremony of the Tug Malta’s new tugboat Vittoriosa was held in Port of Valletta at the end of May. A large group of guests including shareholders, overseas guests, VIPs and customers attended the event. She was delivered to Tug Malta Ltd in mid May 2019.
The vessel is a RAstar 3000-W class tugboat designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built by Med Marine, the leading Turkish shipbuilder and operator, at its group-owned Ere?li Shipyard. The high-quality vessel was successfully launched in Ere?li Shipyard on January 30th, 2019.
Raffaello Corradi, Group Technical Director of Rimorchiatori Riuniti S.p.A., mentioned that they are very satisfied with her.
During the christening ceremony, another sales contract was signed by Med Marine and Tug Malta for their Maltese operations.
The vessel has following particulars:
Length: 29.70m
Beam: 13.30m
Depth:5.45m
Fuel oil: 203,40m³
Fresh water: 18,40m³
Bollard pull: 80 tonnes
Main engine: 2 x MTU 16V4000M65L
Power: 2 x 2.560 kW (app. 6866 bhp)
Azimuthing stern drive: 2 x ROLLS ROYCE US 255 P30 FP, 2800 diameter carbon fiber shaft.
Speed: 13.0 knots
Accommodation: eight persons
Notation: RINA C HULL MACH; ESCORT TUG; FIRE FIGHTING SHIP 1; WATER SPRAYING; UNRESTRICTED NAVIGATION; AUT-UMS; AUT-PORT; COMF- NOISE C; COMF-VIB C; INWATERSURVEY
Experience a 360° virtual tour of the tugboat here: https://medmarine.com.tr/tour/ER75/index.html
