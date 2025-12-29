MCTC Says Digital Innovation & Strategic Planning to Shape Industry Success

[By: MCTC]

Digital innovation and an openness to evolve and adapt will be key to continuing to overcome challenges impacting the supply chain in 2026 and ensure quality is not compromised in galley operations, says leading catering management company MCTC.

The maritime industry has grappled with a year of uncertainty as shipping companies have been forced to deal with geopolitics impacting trade, security threats, rising costs and disruption to the supply chain.

MCTC says digital innovation, strong supplier partnerships and continuous upskilling will be key in supporting vessels worldwide as the industry continues to navigate a complex market next year.

Chief Operating Officer at MCTC, Kyriacos Georgiou said: “Cost inflation and supply-chain complexity are reshaping the way vessels plan, purchase and deliver catering services. Owners need reliability, transparency and efficiency - and that’s exactly where digital tools and proactive planning make a difference.”

MCTC’s digital platforms, including ESTIA and its client portal, give shipowners real-time visibility of consumption patterns, waste metrics and cost trends. This data-driven approach, combined with MCTC’s global supplier network, helps clients maintain consistent provisioning and quality even in unstable markets.

Geopolitical developments and the ongoing disruptions in the Red Sea corridor continue to affect voyage planning, meaning crews can often be on a ship longer than was anticipated.

“Longer voyages and rerouting mean crews must manage stock more carefully, with tighter shelf-life controls and greater contingency planning. Provisioning windows have shrunk, but with coordinated planning and alternative supply ports, we ensure vessels remain fully supported.”

MCTC has increased collaboration with global suppliers, strengthened menu-planning strategies and expanded training to help galley teams handle extended periods at sea.

While global provisioning stability has improved compared with last year, volatility remains - especially for speciality or allergen-sensitive products.

“We still see intermittent shortages, particularly in niche categories such as allergen-free goods or certain fresh produce,” said Mr Georgiou. “We counter this through diversified sourcing, buffer stocks in key hubs and flexible menu planning so that vessels aren’t left without viable alternatives.”

MCTC is also accelerating investment in next-generation training platforms, incorporating VR, AI and digital learning pathways into its service offering.

Mr Georgiou added: “Training is no longer about a one-time classroom course. The future is personalised, data-driven and immersive, where real vessel data shapes learning and VR simulation strengthens practical skills. That’s the vision behind our own training platform ESTIA 2.0 and our ongoing digital training development.”

The company’s training roadmap includes expanded VR modules, AI-integrated learning and micro-learning tailored to individual galley roles.

Crew dietary diversity continues to rise, requiring catering partners to support vegan, vegetarian, halal, gluten-free and allergen-free needs.

“Dietary inclusion is now a basic expectation, not a luxury. We ensure vessels receive a broad product range, culturally sensitive menus and galley teams trained in allergen and hygiene protocols. It’s essential for crew welfare and for maintaining high morale onboard,” he explained.

“Crews are working under increasing pressure, and our role is to give them the tools, knowledge and support they need to succeed. Through real-time consumption monitoring, menu-planning tools and wellness initiatives, we make galley operations smoother and more sustainable.”