MCS CertScanner to Streamline Certification Processes

By The Maritime Executive 07-24-2020 06:16:10

MCS are pleased to launch CertScanner, a complete cloud-based ecosystem that streamlines the certification process for all stakeholders.

CertScanner brings personnel together with Training Institutes to deliver the quality of training required to meet professional standards in today’s offshore wind industry

CertScanner helps personnel find accredited courses when and where they need them

CertScanner allows companies to manage their certification and compliance processes with online verification from market leading Training Institutes

Initial beta testing has generated significant enthusiasm among initial stakeholders and MCS now invite Training Institutes, personnel and companies to register and join the launch of CertScanner on the 24th August – contact us for more info.

