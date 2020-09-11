Master Marine Delivers Iron Lady Towboat to Plimsoll Marine

By The Maritime Executive 09-10-2020 01:24:27

Master Marine (MMI) has delivered the 67’ x 28’ M/V Iron Lady to Plimsoll Marine. The Iron Lady is the first of four vessels that MMI is scheduled to deliver to Plimsoll Marine, one of the Lower Mississippi River’s premier push boat operators. These four state-of-the-art vessels are designed by Entech Designs, LLC. and are fully compliant with all United States Coast Guard regulatory requirements

“The delivery of the Iron Lady marks another milestone in our unrelenting effort to build and maintain our industry’s most modern and capable fleet of push boats,” said Angus R. Cooper III, President, Cooper/T. Smith. “Our team prides itself on serving our industry as the premier push boat service provider on the Lower Mississippi River and our continued investment in the Plimsoll fleet is a testament to our pledge to always return the highest level of value to our customers.”

“Plimsoll Marine is proud to add Iron Lady to our growing fleet of world class push boats,” said Karl Gonzales, Vice President of Plimsoll Marine. “Coupled with our team of highly experienced and skilled mariners, the Iron Lady further ensures our ability to exceed the expectations of our customers in the safest and most efficient manner.”

Iron Lady Specs

Towboat Iron Lady is powered by two Laborde Products, Inc. Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel marine engines operating at 1,400 RPM and coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde Products also supplied electrical power with two (2) Northern Lights 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers throughout.



A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70” x 48” x 7” four-blade stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two (2) J & S Machine Works, Inc. 7” ABS Grade two propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals. RIO Controls and Hydraulic, Inc. supplied the steering system for the two (2) 7” main and four (4) 7” flanking rudders.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics, Inc. provided a pair of Quincy reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime, LLC supplied all 18” x 12” rubber fendering around the perimeter of the vessel and push knees.

R.S Price & Son provided a Carrier mini-split HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine supplied the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC provided the aluminum exterior doors. Wintech International, LLC supplied a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. provided all electronics and communications, with an alarm system from Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc.

Each of the four towboats have the capacity for 10,400 gallons of fuel and 4,359 gallons of potable water, along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel is outfitted with three crew staterooms housing 6 crewmen, 1 ½ baths and a full galley arrangement.

