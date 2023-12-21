Massachusetts Maritime Academy Recipients of Thomas B. Crowley Scholarship

[By: Crowley]

Crowley has awarded its Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship to cadets John Van Zanten and Jethro Joseph, both in their senior year at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA). The scholarship recognizes individuals looking to pursue a career in the maritime industry as well as their demonstration of Crowley’s core values of drive, integrity and sustainability.

Joseph, from Miami, Florida, is working towards his Bachelor of Science in marine engineering. He served as an engine cadet on Crowley’s American Liberty, where he assisted with slow-speed motor plant operations, and completed preventative maintenance and rounds of the engineering spaces on the vessel. Joseph is a midshipman in the U.S. Navy Strategic Sealife Midshipman Program, a pathway for students to join the Navy Reserve. He is eager to obtain his Unlimited Chief Engineer License and pursue a career as a senior officer in the U.S. Navy.

Van Zanten, from Fort Worth, Texas, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in marine transportation. He has served as a deck cadet on Crowley’s MT Garden State, working directly under the chief mate to assist with cargo and navigation operations. At MMA, he supports the boat donations department by contributing his building skills to small vessels and works with students as a cadet tutor. Van Zanten also serves as a division leader and upon graduation, looks forward to working as a third mate on a coastal tanker and continuing to advance his career by working to earn higher licenses and positions within the U.S. shipping industry.

To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland and Alaska, Puerto Rico and Central America since 1984.