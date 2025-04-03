Massachusetts Maritime Academy Named Best Return on Investment Institution

[By: Massachusetts Maritime Academy]

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA), a top-ranked public university with undergraduate degree programs focusing on science, engineering, technology, math, and business that blend academics and experiential learning, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a “Best Return on Investment” four-year school nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy ranked #10 on the list of 22 institutions acknowledged for exceptional ROI, based on data from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce. The return on investment was calculated by a metric that compares the cost of attendance to a student’s future earnings.

The ranking report indicates that the value of a bachelor's degree from the Academy rose from $323,000 to $3,458,000 between 10 and 40 years post-graduation. These statistics demonstrate the exceptional return on investment and the long-term financial benefits of an education at MMA.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, in-state students at MMA were charged $11,420 for tuition and fees in 2024-2025, while out-of-state students paid $23,722. The average total indebtedness of those graduating from the Academy in 2023 was $41,296, underscoring the institution’s commitment to affordability.

“We are proud to be recognized by U.S. News & World Report for outstanding return on investment as it highlights our dedication to providing a high-quality, affordable education that equips graduates with the skills and knowledge needed for successful careers,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.