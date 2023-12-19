Martin Bloem Appointed Group Director Corporate Affairs at Damen Shipyards

[By: Damen Shipyards]

Martin Bloem will start as Group Director Corporate Affairs at Damen Shipyards Group effective 1 January 2024. This is a new position at the largest shipbuilding concern in the Netherlands.

Bloem is certainly no stranger to the maritime world. He was involved with the shipbuilding sector when working for the Ministry of Economic Affairs and he was later the general director of the industry association Netherlands Maritime Technology. After that, he took up a position as a partner at the strategic maritime consultancy Marstrat and held public-private positions in the Rotterdam region. Dynamic and innovative

“I consider it an honour to be part of a dynamic and innovative organisation like Damen,” says Bloem. “I look forward to contributing to the success and continued growth of the company. My public and private network will certainly help in that respect.”