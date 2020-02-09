MARPRO Welcomes Jakob Tørring as New Recruitment Partner

Danish based maritime recruitment specialist MARPRO have strengthened the team, with the shipping, economic and start-up expert Jakob Tørring.

Tørring holds a Master of Science in Business Administration and Economics and graduate diploma in finance. He was an important part of Maersk Tankers team, in several positions. In the last position, he was Head of Strategic Planning and member of the Handytankers Management Team.

He has traded bunkers for Monjasa, before launching the startup Bunkermate and being founding partner of Erria Containers.

Tørring explains about his motivations to join MARPRO: “I was very impressed with the setup Jakob le Fevre had created in a relatively short time and the track record of MARPRO. Like Jakob le Fevre, I have a broad experience within the maritime sector, but our conversations revealed that I could be the perfect supplement to the existing team, with Louise Windelboe being the nautical/technical and offshore wind expert, Jakob le Fevre as expert in Sales and Marketing in the supplier industry and I could strengthen the team with in-depth shipping experience.”

le Fevre, Managing Director and owner of MARPRO, elaborates: “Jakob Tørring possess with no doubt one of the most important characteristics of a professional recruiter, high empathy. In combination with his unique analytical skills and deep insight into the mechanism of the shipping industry, I am extremely happy that Jakob decided to join the MARPRO Team.”

MARPRO Search & Selection was launched in June 2017 and has since then, completed nearly 100 assignments for both Danish and international clients.

