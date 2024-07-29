Marlink Upgrades Shelf Drilling’s Offshore Network with SD-WAN and Starlink

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions, has announced two major upgrades for long-term customer Shelf Drilling. The first upgrade involves implementing a software-defined network management (SD-WAN) solution across Shelf Drilling’s fleet of 36 jack-up rigs. The second upgrade includes installing the high bandwidth, low latency Starlink solution on selected rigs currently operating in the Mediterranean and the North Sea.

Over the past decade, Shelf Drilling has progressively enhanced its satellite network solutions. This latest initiative will see the addition of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services, including Starlink, where regional regulations permit. The rigs selected for the Starlink upgrade will benefit from improved crew welfare and enhanced communications.

The SD-WAN solution provided by Marlink will be deployed across the entire Shelf Drilling fleet, optimizing and managing network traffic to ensure high throughput and low latency. This hybrid network will combine guaranteed bandwidth services with cutting-edge technology to bolster digitalization efforts and seamless offshore connectivity.

The Starlink solution, serving as a secondary communications channel, will support client usage onboard and further improve welfare services for the crew. These upgrades are built on a long-term collaboration with Marlink, whose engineering and post-sales engagement teams have consistently supported Shelf Drilling’s technological advances.

ITC Global, now a Marlink company, was awarded the first contract for communications services by Shelf Drilling in 2014 with successful renewals in 2018 and 2021. The award of the new contract will extend the relationship by another three years.

“Marlink’s upgraded technology enhances communication between our offshore and onshore teams, boosting crew welfare and operational efficiency,” said Bryan Teo, IT Director, Shelf Drilling. “Our global operations rely on stable, predictable connectivity and this collaboration empowers us with advanced solutions, ensuring seamless interaction and robust networks.”

“Marlink is dedicated to creating and delivering the best possible communications for Shelf Drilling through an optimised and secure solution,” said Alexandre de Luca, President, Energy, Enterprise & Government, Marlink. “Our hybrid solutions provide the certainty and predictability that drilling operators need to meet the needs of their operational teams, clients and crew.”